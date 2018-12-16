Pakistan bat better outside UAE, claims Arthur

Pakistan cricket team head coach Mickey Arthur has said that his side bats better outside its adopted home, the United Arab Emirates, than it does in it.

“I’ll make a statement now, that our young batting group now bat better outside the UAE than they do in the UAE,” he said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. “It’s a young Test team at the moment, but a very exciting Test team. We really think we have a good chance out here. We’ve come here with a very exciting young team. It’s a team that’s starting to gel well together. ”

He added that the Men in Green are performing exceptionally in the limited-over formats adding that their 50-over side is on the up.

“Our T20I team has been exceptional, but we are still trying to build up a Test team. It’s a young Test team at the moment, but a very exciting Test team. We really think we have a good chance out here,” he said.

He also spoke highly of his bowling unit.

“We’re a very good bowling line-up. Our bowling attack is incredibly skillful in all conditions. The one thing we do know is that we’ve got a bowling attack that can take 20 wickets comfortably.”