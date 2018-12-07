Pakistan announce 16-man Test squad for tour of South Africa

Pakistan have announced a 16-man squad for their tour of South Africa that starts later this month.

The series, which begins with a Boxing Day Test on December 26, marks the return of pacer Muhammad Amir.

The 26-year-old left-armer missed out on the series against New Zealand due to fatigue and poor form. However, he has performed well in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and, as expected, has been rewarded with a recall.

Perhaps the biggest surprise comes in the form of Muhammad Rizwan, who has impressed for the Pakistan A and emerging teams sides in recent times.

Openers Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Shaan Masood will vie it out for the top two spots, with familiar faces lining up Pakistan’s middle order. Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will all expect to feature if Pakistan go with a four-bowler line-up.

The duo of Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan provide Sarfraz with spin options, while Hasan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf complete the pace line-up.

Complete squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.