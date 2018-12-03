Pakistan A thrash England Lions by 181 runs to level series

Pakistan A beat England Lions by an emphatic 181-run margin in the fourth one-dayer in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 335-4 in their 50 overs thanks to an unbeaten century by Adil Amin.

Amin scored 120 runs from just 87 deliveries. with seven boundaries and nine maximums to his name.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 73 runs from 49 balls while Shan Masood contributed 61 off 86.

Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers for England Lions as he picked up three wickets.

In the second innings, Waqas Maqsood’s five wickets helped Pakistan A bowl out the Lions for just 154 runs in 31.4 overs.

Alex Davies was the top scorer with 42 runs from 62 balls. Ollie Pope made 28 runs, while Mark Wood made 24 but there was precious little else to write home about for the Englishmen.

Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan A as he finished with figures of 5-32 in 7.4 overs. Khushdil Shah bagged three wickets.

The match one-day series is 2-2. The fifth and final fixture of the series will be played on Wednesday.

 
 
 

