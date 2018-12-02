Pakhtoons to meet Northern Warriors in T10 League final

Pakhtoons and Northern Warriors will play the final of 2018 T10 League in Sharjah on Sunday evening.

Pakhtoons had qualified for the final after beating Warriors by 13 runs in the first play-off tie.

Batting first, Pakhtoons amassed 135/5 in 10 overs as skipper Shahid Afridi smashed 59 runs off just 17 balls which included three fours and seven maximums. Shafiqullah made 22 while Liam Dawson and Andre Fletcher contributed 15 and 14 runs respectively.

HardusViljoen took three wickets for the Warriors.

In the second innings, Rowan Powell’s 80-run knock went in vain as the Northern Warriors could only 122/4 in their 10 overs. Lendl Simmons’was the only other batting contribution of note, with the West Indian scoring 24.

Lanky Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan finished with impressive figures of 2/20 in two overs, while Afridi was named the man of the match.

Maratha Arabians picked up a seven-wicket victory over Bengal Tigers.

The Tigers posted a total of 135/7 in their 10 overs as Mohammad Nabi made 46, whereas Sunil Narine scored 40.

Dwayne Bravo bowled a remarkable spell of 4/16 in his two overs.

The Arabians chased down the target of 136 runs in 9.1 overs as Alex Hales made 87 runs while Bravo made 27 runs, with the England batsman being named the man of the match.

Northern Warriors then beat Maratha Arabians to secure their place in the final of this year’s final.

The Arabians, batting first, made 72/8 in 10 overs as Hazratullah Zazai made 15 runs while Dwayne Bravo scored 13 runs.

Viljoen took three wickets while WahabRiaz and Andre Russell finished with two wickets apiece.

It took five overs for Northern Warriors to chase down the target of 73 runs with 10 wickets in hand. Nicholas Pooran scored 43 runs and Lendl Simmons made 31 runs.

Viljoen was named man of the match.