New Zealand dismissed for 274 as Bilal Asif claims five

December 4, 2018

Photo: AFP

The spinners once again did the business for Pakistan in the all-important third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz Ahmed would be happy with his bowlers’ effort as they managed to restrict the Black Caps to 274, despite battling half-centuries from Kane Williamson (89 off 176 balls) and BJ Watling (77 off 250 balls).

New Zealand, though, also have reason to be pleased with the score on a pitch where run-getting has not been easy in the face of some very tight bowling from Pakistan.

As expected, off-spinner Bilal Asif and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were Pakistan’s chief destroyers as conditions offered uneven turn and bounce that kept the batsmen guessing. Asif finished with figured of 5-65, while Yasir claimed 3-75.

 
 
 

