Netherlands to play Belgium in Hockey World Cup final

December 16, 2018

Netherlands defeated two-time defending champions Australia on penalty shootouts to qualify for the final of 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Glenn Schuurman put the Dutch side in front in the ninth minute of the game. Seve van Ass doubled their lead in the 20th minute.

The Australian side, though, fought back to make it 2-2..

Tim Howard made it 2-1 for the Kangaroos in the 45th minute and Eddie Ockenden put the side on equal terms 11 minutes later.

However, Australia couldn’t complete the dramatic turnaround and it was the Dutch side that prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Australia will play England for the third position before the final.

 
 

