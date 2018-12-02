Netherlands begin Hockey World Cup campaign in style

Netherlands thrashed a hapless Malaysia side 7-0 in their Pool D match of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Jeroen Hertzberger was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick in the match.

He put his side ahead in the 12th minute. The Dutch side then made it 2-0 thanks to a goal by Mirco Pruyser nine minutes later.

Netherlands extended their lead to 3-0 as Hertzberger netted his second in the 29th minute.

The fourth goal was scored by Mink Alphons van der Weerden in the 35th minute. Robbert Kemperman made it 5-0 in the 42 minute before Theirry Brinkman netted the sixth goal in the 57th minute.

Hertzberger then completed his hat trick on the last minute of the game.

Germany picked up a 1-0 win over Pakistan in the second game of the day.

Netherlands top Pool D with three points, while Germany are in second place with three points as well. Pakistan are in third place while Malaysia are at the bottom of the group.