Mohsin Hassan Khan used to bad mouth Wasim Akram, now sitting with him: Najam Sethi

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA’s Naeem Ashraf Butt, Sethi said that Khan used to be critical of the former Pakistan captain for the last eight years. “So, he means to say that the current PCB chief has cleared up all misunderstandings that he had about ‘tainted cricketers’ for years?” he said.Mohsin and Akram are part of the PCB’s seven-member cricket committee.Sethi said that when he first joined the PCB, Khan had approached him. “He asked me to make him the national selector or national team coach.” Sethi said. But when Sethi asked for feedback on Khan, everyone advised against it, saying he had been tried and tested. They advised me to get someone new for the post, he said.Sethi revealed that when he was first made the chairman in 2013, he called Rashid Lateef and asked him to work with him. I told him, “Rashid come, let’s tackle this corruption.” The former chairman said he also offered Lateef the post of chief selector. But he insisted on being made the head of anti-corruption.I was told by some PCB officials that Lateef was close to Danish Kaneria, who was convicted of match fixing, he added. “He insisted on being appointed as the anti-corruption head and said that the case against Danish Kaneria was a fraud. But see, now even he [Danish] has accepted wrongdoing.”Sethi said he had initially regretted his decision of accepting the role of PCB chief. I even requested the then prime minister to let me go, he said. His detractors alleged that Sethi had been given the post as a kickback for playing what they said was some role in alleged rigging during the 2013 elections in Punjab. He was the caretaker Punjab chief minister during the 2013 elections.People who had worked with him advised me against bringing Waqar Younus back, but I did, Sethi went on to say. His performance was not up to the mark and he later started speaking against me, he said. “I don’t what I have done wrong by him; I was the one who brought him.”