Melbourne Renegades triumph over Adelaide in Big Bash League

Melbourne Renegades beat Adelaide Strikers by five wickets in their Big Bash League fixture in Adelaide on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers, being sent in to bat first, posted a total of 174-5 in their 20 overs with Matthew Short scoring a half-century.

Short made 65 runs from 41 balls with the help of a boundary and five sixes.

He was well-supported by Jonathan Wells, who scored 42. Jake Weatherald, meanwhile, made 32.

Kane Richardson took two wickets for the Melbourne.

Renegades chased the target of 175 runs in 19.1 overs on the loss of five wickets.

Daniel Christian made 49 runs with two boundaries and five sixes, while Mohammad Nabi scored 48 runs with the help of four fours and two maximums.

Cameron White scored 32.

Billy Stanlake and Rashid Khan took two wickets each for Adelaide.

Christian was named the man of the match for his batting performance.