Melbourne beat Perth in low-scoring BBL fixture

December 20, 2018

Hosts Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in a thrilling but low-scoring Big Bash League encounter in Melbourne on Thursday.

Scorchers were bowled out for 103 runs in 19 overs. Michael Klinger was the top-scorer with 28 runs from 32 balls with four boundaries to his name.

Kane Richardson and Daniel Christian each took three wickets while Usman Shinwari grabbed two wickets for Melbourne.

The Renegades chased down the target of 104 runs in 15.2 overs but for a while did threaten to make a meal of it. Sam Harper made 36 runs off 25 deliveries with three boundaries and two maximums to his name to help his side reach the target.

Mohammad Nabi also scored 35, while Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff took two wickets each.

 
 


