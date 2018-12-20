Lahore Whites hammer Peshawar in National T20 Cup

Lahore Whites hammered Peshawar by nine wickets in their National T20 Cup fixture in Multan on Thursday.

Peshawar, being sent in to bat first, made 99-8 in their 20 overs. Saad Ali was the top-scorer with 37 runs from 31 balls from three boundaries and a six to his name.

Sajid Khan scored 33 runs off 40 deliveries after hitting a boundary.

Umaid Asif was the standout performer for Lahore Whites with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-13 in his four overs. Zafar Gohar took three wickets.

The Lahore side chased the target of 100 runs in 14.2 overs with Tayyab Tahir scoring an unbeaten half-century.

Tahir made 51 runs from 41 balls with three boundaries and two maximums. Zeeshan Ashraf made 39 runs from 30 balls after hitting three sixes.

Sajid Khan was the only wicket-taker for Peshawar.