Lahore Whites beat Rawalpindi to clinch National T20 Cup 2018

Lahore Whites beat Rawalpindi in dramatic fashion to win the 2018 edition of National T20 Cup in Multan.

Rawalpindi won the toss and chose to bat.

The side posted a total of 162-8 in their 20 overs as opener Naved Malik top scored with 44 runs off 29 deliveries with seven boundaries and one six to his name.

Zahid Mansoor scored 30 off 21 while Hammad Azam scored 22 from 19.

Umaid Asif and Amad Butt took two wickets each for the Lahore side.

The Whites chased down the target of 163 in 19.2 overs with two wickets.

Skipper Kamran Akmal made 42 runs off 31 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and two maximums.

Saif Badar remained unbeaten at 35 off 23 after hitting one fours and two maximums. Umar Akmal played a knock of 34 off 21.

Hammad Azam picked up three wickets for Rawalpindi.

Saif Badar won the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance in the final.