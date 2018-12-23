Lahore Whites beat FATA in National T20 Cup

Lahore Whites picked up a comfortable seven-wicket victory over FATA in the National T20 Cup in Multan on Sunday.

The Lahore side won the toss and chose to field first.

FATA posted a total of 132-9 in their 20 overs. Adil Amin was the top-scorer with 41 runs from 29 balls with five boundaries to his name. Openers Mukhtar Ahmed and Sohail Akhtar scored 23 and 22 runs respectively.

Zafar Gohar, Umaid Asif and Amad Butt took two wickets each for the Whites.

The Lahore side then chased down the target of 133 runs in 17.3 overs, with Salman Butt scoring 44 runs off 38 deliveries.

Umar Akmal made 29 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes while his older brother Kamran played a knock of 28 runs which included three fours and two maximums.

Kashif Bhatti, Usama Mir and Adil Amin took a wicket each.

Salman Butt was named the man of the match for his batting performance.