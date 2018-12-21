Lahore Blues hammer FATA in National T20 Cup fixture

December 21, 2018

Lahore Blues picked up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over FATA in their National Twenty20 Cup fixture in Multan on Thursday.

FATA, being sent in to bat first, posted a total of 140-9 in their 20 overs. Opener Sohail Akhtar played a knock of 39 runs from 27 deliveries which included three boundaries and two sixes.

Asad Afridi scored 25 runs off 16 balls after hitting a four and two sixes. Samiullah made 20 runs from 25 balls which included a boundary.

Hussain Talat was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-22 in four overs.

In what turned out to be a simple chase, Rizwan Hussain scored an unbeaten half-century as Lahore Blues chased the target of 141 runs in 18.1 overs. He made 68 runs off 54 balls with the help of 10 boundaries.

Hussain Talat and Nauman Anwar scored 35 and 34 runs respectively.

Khushdil Shah was the only wicket-taker for FATA.

Hussain Talat was named player of the match.

 
 


