Kerala, Warriors and Maratha win in T10 League

The group stage of the T10 League came to a close as the Kerala Kings, Northern Warriors and Maratha Arabians won their matches on Tuesday.

The Kerala Knights beat the Bengal Tigers by seven wickets.

The Tigers scored 123/5 in 10 overs after being sent to bat first. Sunil Narine made 52 runs while Sherfane Rutheford scored 39 runs.

Wayne Parnell and Benny Howell took two wickets each.

Johnny Bairstow’s blistering knock of 84 runs helped the Knights chase down the target of 124 runs in 8.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Chris Gayle made 19 runs for the side.

Mohammad Nabi took two wickets. Bairstow was named Man of the Match.

Northern Warriors beat Rajputs by seven wickets.

The Rajputs were restricted to a low total of 64/8 in 10 overs. Qais Ahmed and Ben Dunk made 19 and 14 runs respectively.

Khary Pierre took three wickets while Imran Haider and Hardus Viljoen grabbed two wickets each for the side.

It took 5.5 overs for the Warriors to chase down the target of 65 runs. Nicholas Pooran made 45 runs for the team.

Ahmed took two wickets for the Rajputs.

Pierre was named the Man of the Match.

The Maratha Arabians picked up a nine-wicket win over the Sindhis. The Sindhis made 98/4 in 10 overs as skipper Shane Watson made 46 runs while Ben Cutting and Thisara Parera scored 19 and 17 runs respectively.

Rashid Khan took three wickets for Maratha. The Arabian side chased down the target of 99 runs on the loss of one wicket. Najibullah Zadran scored 60 while Alex Hales made 30 runs for the side.

Pravin Tambe took the only wicket for the Sindhis. The first quarterfinal will be played between the Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons while the Maratha Arabians will take on the Bengal Tigers in the first eliminator final.