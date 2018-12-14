Karachi Whites, Multan register wins in National T20 Cup

Karachi Whites and Multan registered victories in the National T20 Cup on Thursday.

Karachi Whites beat Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) by seven runs.

The Karachi side, being sent in to bat first, made 130-7 in 20 overs. Khurram Manzoor top-scored with 79 runs from 63 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Shoaib Malik scored 19 runs off 14 balls with two boundaries to his name. Fawad Alam played a knock of 14 runs off 18 deliveries.

Mohammad Irfan was the standout performer with the ball as he finished with 4-33 in his four overs.

The FATA side, chasing a target of 131 runs, were restricted to 123-6 in their 20 overs. Mukhtar Ahmed was the top-scorer with 52 runs from 45 balls with five boundaries and a six to his name.

Skipper Asif Afridi made 33 runs from 22 balls while Samiullah played a knock of 16 runs.

Fawad Alam and Arshad Iqbal took two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Multan picked up a comfortable five-wicket win over Peshawar in the second game of the day.

Peshawar made 132-6 in their 20 overs with Fawad Khan scoring 40 runs from 33 balls with two boundaries and two sixes. Raees Ahmed and Mohammad Mohsin made 36 and 33 runs respectively.

Mohammad Irfan finished with the figures of 2-34 in his four overs.

Multan chased down the target of 133 runs in 18.5 overs. Hasan Raza was the top-scorer with 67 runs from 54 balls.

Mohammad Imran scored 21 runs from 11 balls while Mohammad Mohsin made 16.

Mohammad Junaid took three wickets for the Peshawar side.