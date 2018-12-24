Kamran Akmal powers Lahore Whites into National T20 Cup final

Skipper Kamran Akmal led from the front as Lahore Whites beat Islamabad by 88 runs to qualify for the National T20 Cup final.

Lahore Whites scored 219-6 in 20 overs as Kamran made 93 runs off 52 deliveries with eight boundaries and five sixes.

Ali Khan made 51 runs with the help of one boundary and six sixes, while Salman Butt scored 23 off 16.

Sohail Khan took two wickets for Islamabad.

Islamabad never really got going in the steep run-chase and could only manage 131-8, having been reduced to 64-7 at one stage.

Islamabad’s batting performance was so horrendous that fast-bowler Umar Gul was the top-scorer with 30 off 31 balls as several Lahore bowlers got in on the act and claimed wickets.

Kamran Akmal got the man-of-the-match award.

The side will take on Rawalpindi Rams in the final on Tuesday.