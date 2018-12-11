Javeria powers Dynamites to victory in women’s triangular tournament

December 11, 2018

Skipper Javeria Khan led PCB Dynamites to a seven-wicket victory over PCB Challengers in the opening fixture of the Triangular One Day Women Cricket Tournament 2018.

PCB Challengers posted a total of 166 in 49.3 overs as Umme Hani scored an unbeaten half-century.

She played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs while Kainat Imtiaz made 49.

Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with her figures of 4-37, while Saba Nazir took three wickets.

PCB Dynamites chased down the target of 167 runs in 36.3 overs. Javeria Khan top-scored with 67 runs. She was supported by Sidra Amin who remained not out at 64.

Anam Amin and Nida Dar took a wicket each for the Challengers.

PCB Challengers: Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shams, Hafsa Khalid, Noreen Yaqoob, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar (captain), Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima, Aiman Anwar, Waheeda Akhtar and Umme Hani.

PCB Dynamites: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (captain), Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Kainat Hafeez, Fareeha Mehmood, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Nashra Sandhu, Subhana Tariq, Maham Tariq, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Bilal.

 
 

