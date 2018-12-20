Javeria leads Dynamites to Triangular One-Day Tournament title

December 20, 2018

PCB Dynamites defeated PCB Blasters by 12 runs to win the inaugural Triangular One Day Women Cricket Tournament 2018-19 in Karachi on Wednesday.

Dynamites won the toss and opted to bat first.

The side posted a total of 254-6 in their 50 overs. Skipper Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen amd Umaima Sohail all scored half-centuries in the final.

Javeria was the top-scorer with 62 runs from 83 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Ameen made 61 runs off 113 deliveries with six boundaries to her name.

Sohail played a knock of 57 runs which included five boundaries and a six.

Blasters were restricted to 242-8 in their 50 overs. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 80 runs off 84 balls with seven boundaries and a six to her name.

Javeria Rauf made 66 runs from 105 balls, which included five boundaries and a maximum to her name.

Saba Nazir was the pick of the bowlers for Dynamites as she finished with figures of 3-35 runs in her 10 overs.

Javeria Khan and Aliya Riaz were both named player of the match.

 
 


