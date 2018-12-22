ISPR DG dabbles in Karachi’s famous street cricket

December 22, 2018

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi posted a video of Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor enjoying street cricket in Karachi.

He posted the footage on his Twitter account.

“City of Lights back in colours. Karachi boys enjoying late night road cricket with @OfficalDGISPR,” he tweeted. “Missed the opportunity being at Turkey.”

“Thank you our brave security forces.”

In the video, the ISPR chief was seen taking selfies with the youth.

Ghafoor, sharing Afridi’s tweet, joked that no one would have given him the bat to play if the former cricketer was present on the occasion.

The ISPR official said that it was great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi. He thanked Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis for their sacrifices.

 
 


