ISPR DG dabbles in Karachi’s famous street cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi posted a video of Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor enjoying street cricket in Karachi.

He posted the footage on his Twitter account.

“City of Lights back in colours. Karachi boys enjoying late night road cricket with @OfficalDGISPR,” he tweeted. “Missed the opportunity being at Turkey.”

“Thank you our brave security forces.”

City of Lights back in colours. Karachi boys enjoying late night road cricket with @OfficalDGISPR Missed the opportunity being at Turkey.

Thank you our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/pnAzztB6ZT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 22, 2018

In the video, the ISPR chief was seen taking selfies with the youth.

Ghafoor, sharing Afridi’s tweet, joked that no one would have given him the bat to play if the former cricketer was present on the occasion.

Thank you Lala. Yes missed you. If you were there no one would have given me the bat!

Great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi. Thanks to sacrifices of Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis. https://t.co/etAlspewIR — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) December 22, 2018

The ISPR official said that it was great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi. He thanked Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis for their sacrifices.