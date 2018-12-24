Islamabad trounce Multan in National T20 Cup

December 24, 2018

Abid Ali’s unbeaten half-century helped Islamabad beat Multan by seven wickets in their National T20 Cup fixture on Sunday.

Islamabad won the toss and chose to field.

Multan were bowled out for a low total of 117 in 19 overs. Zeeshan Malik made 57 runs off 55 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Shehzad Azam bagged three wickets while Umar Gul and Ahmed Bashir picked up two wickets each.

The Islamabad side chased down the target of 118 runs in 16.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Abid Ali played an unbeaten knock of 50 that included five fours. He was supported by Asif Ali who remained not out at 33.

Zulfiqar Babar took two wickets for Multan.

Abid Ali won the man-of-the-match award.

 
 


