Islamabad, Rawalpindi win in National T20 Cup

Islamabad beat Karachi Whites, while Multan lost to Rawalpindi in their National T20 Cup in Multan on Friday.

Islamabad beat Karachi Whites by two wickets.

The Whites, being sent in to bat first, posted a total of 156-6 in their 20 overs. Danish Aziz was the standout performer with the bat as he made 43 runs off 27 balls after hitting six boundaries and a six.

Rameez Raja Jr. made 30 runs from 22 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes while Khurram Manzoor scored 26 runs off 29 deliveries with four boundaries to his name.

Adeel Malik grabbed two wickets for the Islamabad side.

Islamabad chased down the target of 157 runs on the last ball thanks to a blistering 97-run knock by Asif Ali. He struck seven fours and five maximums in his innings.

He was supported by Ali Sarfraz who made 26 runs from 23 balls with three boundaries to his name.

Mohammad Asghar bagged three wickets for Karachi Whites.

In the second match, Rawalpindi clinched a three-wicket win over Multan.

Multan scored 152-6 in as skipper Sohaib Maqsood was top-scorer with 75 runs from 54 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes to his name

Zeeshan Malik played a knock of 38 runs which included six boundaries.

Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 5-24 in four overs.

Saud Shakeel’s half century helped Rawalpindi chased down the target of 153 in 19.5 overs and three wickets in hand.

Shakeel made 54 runs off 35 balls with seven boundaries to his name. Hammad Azam played a knock of 44 runs which included four boundaries and a six.

Aamer Yamin grabbed three wickets while Mohammad Irfan took two wickets.