Inzamam speaks out on his run out in 1999 World Cup fixture

Former Pakistan Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has finally spoken about his run out during the 1999 World Cup match against Australia."I heard what Wasim Akram had to say about the run out," he said, while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Sports Action on Sunday. "I laughed when he said that we had decided on taking runs at that point in the game.""We may have made that decision but I don't remember. When the bowler delivered a Yorker, it hit my toe and I fell down."Akram should’ve been asked why he ran when the other batsman was on the ground."The situation was funny for Akram but not me," the former cricketer added.