Inzamam blames batting unit for Abu Dhabi debacle

Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board Inzamam-ul-Haq hinted at changes in the team following the Test series defeat to New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

“No one is fulfilling their responsibilities,” he said in a presser in Lahore on Saturday. “Changes might be made in the team.”

“We were going to win all three matches in the series but the batsmen did not play their part.”

Despite his criticism towards the batting unit, he defended the poor form of Imam-ul-Haq in the press conference.

“He is a skilled played and has a long way to go in his career. He should not be criticized if he fails to perform in a few innings.”

Commenting on Mohammad Rizwan’s selection in the squad for South Africa tour, Haq went on to say that the wicket keeper batsman was picked to relief the pressure from Sarfraz Ahmed.

The chief selector expressed his optimism that pacer Mohammad Abbas will be fit before the first Test against South Africa starting from December 26.