Indian officials approached me to fix games, claims Pakistani squash player

December 8, 2018




Pakistani squash player Farhan Mehboob has claimed that he was approached by Indian officials to fix matches during the 2014 Asian Games.

The nephew of Pakistani squash legend Jansher Khan, speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV, said that the officials made the offers while disguising themselves as fixers but he informed the coaches and managers about the approach immediately.

He went on to say that he told that he will not betray his country even if an offer of Rs1 billion is made, let alone Rs10 million.

Mehboob won the Gold medal in the Men's team event in the 2010 Asian Games in Chinese city of Guangzhou.
 
 
 

See Also

Australia trounce China, England defeat Ireland in Hockey World Cup 2018

December 8, 2018 3:25 pm

Japan is banning the government use of Huawei and ZTE products

December 7, 2018 9:06 am

Pakistan suffered losses worth $384m because of climate change

December 6, 2018 6:07 pm

Dr Shahid Masood remanded into custody for snatching journalist’s mobile phone

December 4, 2018 3:31 pm

Highway police to recruit 10,000 personnel under CPEC

December 2, 2018 7:03 pm

Australia beat Ireland, England held by China in Hockey World Cup 2018

December 1, 2018 12:56 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.