Indian officials approached me to fix games, claims Pakistani squash player

The nephew of Pakistani squash legend Jansher Khan, speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV, said that the officials made the offers while disguising themselves as fixers but he informed the coaches and managers about the approach immediately.He went on to say that he told that he will not betray his country even if an offer of Rs1 billion is made, let alone Rs10 million.Mehboob won the Gold medal in the Men's team event in the 2010 Asian Games in Chinese city of Guangzhou.