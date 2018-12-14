India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan

December 14, 2018

India has demanded a change in the venue for the 2020 Asia Cup after Pakistan won the hosting rights for the next edition of the tournament.

The Times of India has reported that a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there is no question of playing in Pakistan and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to make an alternative arrangement.

The PCB has not yet decided the venues for the tournament.

No BCCI representative turned up for the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting in Lahore.

India had hosted this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PCB announces schedule for PSL4

December 14, 2018 4:11 pm

Australia in command despite losing late wickets

December 14, 2018 3:54 pm

India beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup semi-final

December 14, 2018 1:17 pm

Foreign reserves go up as Pakistan receives $1b from Saudi Arabia

December 14, 2018 12:26 pm

Hosts India knocked out of Hockey World Cup

December 14, 2018 12:03 pm

Iconic cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

December 14, 2018 11:40 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.