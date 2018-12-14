India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan

India has demanded a change in the venue for the 2020 Asia Cup after Pakistan won the hosting rights for the next edition of the tournament.

The Times of India has reported that a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that there is no question of playing in Pakistan and asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to make an alternative arrangement.

The PCB has not yet decided the venues for the tournament.

No BCCI representative turned up for the Asian Cricket Council’s annual meeting in Lahore.

India had hosted this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.