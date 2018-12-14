India beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup semi-final

Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

India won the toss and elected to field first.

Indian skipper Jayant Yadav’s decision was vindicated when Pakistan were bowled out for just 172 runs in 44.4 overs.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer for his side with 67 runs from 95 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes along the way.

Saud Shakeel was the other batsman to score a half-century as he scored 62 runs from 72 deliveries with seven fours.

There was precious little else to write home about though as Mayank Markande was the stand-out performer with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 4-38 in 9.4 overs.

India chased down the target of 173 in just 27.3 overs as Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh scored unbeaten half-centuries.

Rana scored a run-a-ball 60 with the help of six fours and three maximums, while Himmat made 59 runs off 58 balls with three boundaries and five sixes to his name.

Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Musa and Ashiq Ali took a wicket each for Pakistan.

The Indian side will now play Sri Lanka in the final on December 15 in Colombo.