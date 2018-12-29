India angry over commentator’s jibe towards debutant Agarwal

India expressed its displeasure over the remarks made by commentator Kerry O’Keeffe towards batsman Mayank Agarwal during the ongoing third Test at Melbourne, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

The commentator O’ Keeffe said batsman scored his Ranji Trophy triple-century against a team of canteen staff.

Keeffe went on to mix the name of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravidra Jadeja.

India head coach Ravi Shastri reacted to the statements by saying: “Mayank’s got a message for Kerry. When you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee. And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home?”

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the side are channeling their hurt through their performance on the field. He added, “Yes, it does hurt you but when people make those remarks, there is nothing you can do about it.”

Agarwal had scored a half-century on his debut in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The Test series has been an intense one and players of both teams have been involved in banters. Mitchell Marsh and Virat Kohli were booed by the MCG crowd while some spectators in the infamous Bay 13 were evicted after chanting “show us your visa”.