ICC orders PCB to pay 60% of BCCI’s legal costs

December 19, 2018

Photo courtesy: ICC

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in their legal case against the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after they were ordered to pay 60% of the Indian board’s legal fees as well as the costs and expenses of the panel.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) dispute resolution board once again ruled in BCCI’s favour after it had rejected PCB’s initial compensation case against the BCCI.

The PCB had initiated legal proceedings against its Indian counterpart for failing to hold up its end of the bargain in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two boards that stipulated a certain number of bilateral series between the two teams in return of Pakistan voting in favour of the Big Three.

“The Dispute Panel has determined that the PCB should pay 60 per cent of: “(a) the [BCCI’s] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel which fall within the scope of paragraph 11.4 of the T/R (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC,” said an ICC statement.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Adelaide Strikers kick off BBL8 with comfortable win

December 19, 2018 4:55 pm

Bangladesh skipper Shakib fined over disciplinary transgression

December 19, 2018 12:25 pm

Paine’s Australia hailed for first post-scandal win

December 19, 2018 12:13 pm

Sri Lanka salvage draw from jaws of defeat

December 19, 2018 11:35 am

Sonu Nigam thinks it might be better if he was from Pakistan

December 19, 2018 11:04 am

Disrespectful and silly: Kohli blasted by former pace great Johnson

December 19, 2018 9:36 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.