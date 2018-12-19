ICC orders PCB to pay 60% of BCCI’s legal costs

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in their legal case against the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after they were ordered to pay 60% of the Indian board’s legal fees as well as the costs and expenses of the panel.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) dispute resolution board once again ruled in BCCI’s favour after it had rejected PCB’s initial compensation case against the BCCI.

The PCB had initiated legal proceedings against its Indian counterpart for failing to hold up its end of the bargain in a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two boards that stipulated a certain number of bilateral series between the two teams in return of Pakistan voting in favour of the Big Three.

“The Dispute Panel has determined that the PCB should pay 60 per cent of: “(a) the [BCCI’s] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel which fall within the scope of paragraph 11.4 of the T/R (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC,” said an ICC statement.