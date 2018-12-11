ICC bans Sri Lankan off-spinner Dananjaya

December 11, 2018

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been suspended from bowling in international cricket over an illegal action, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday.

Dananjaya was reported over a suspect bowling action during last month’s first Test of the England series in Sri Lanka, which the tourists won by 211 runs on their way to a 3-0 whitewash.

He underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action on November 23 in Brisbane which revealed his deliveries exceeded the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the regulations.

“The International Cricket Council today announced that an independent assessment has found the bowling action of Sri Lanka’s off-spinner Akila Dananjaya to be illegal and, as such he has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect,” the ICC said in a statement.

Dananjaya’s suspension will be also enforced by all national cricket federations for domestic matches, though he may be able to play domestically in Sri Lanka with the permission of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The 25-year-old, who has played five Tests since making his debut against Bangladesh in February, must now modify his action before applying for further testing and possible reinstatement.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan suffered losses worth $384m because of climate change

December 6, 2018 6:07 pm

Afridi calls for inclusion of 10-over cricket in the Olympics

December 1, 2018 12:58 pm

Bangladesh to send cricketers to Pakistan after safety assurances

November 29, 2018 7:49 pm

England whitewash Sri Lanka in Test series

November 26, 2018 5:32 pm

ICC wants women’s T20 in 2022 Commonwealth Games

November 26, 2018 5:23 pm

England close in on whitewash win over Sri Lanka

November 25, 2018 6:44 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.