Hosts India held by Belgium in Hockey World Cup

Both Pool C fixtures of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday ended in draws.

Canada secured a 1-1 draw against South Africa in the first match of the day.

Nqobile Ntuli put the Proteas ahead in the 43rd minute of the match. However, Scott Tupper managed to put his side on equal terms just two minutes later.

The second match of the day between hosts India and Belgium finished with a scoreline of 2-2.

Alexander Robby Hendrickx put the Belgian side ahead in the eighth minute before Harmanpreet Singh equalised in the 30th minute.

Simranjeet Singh gave India the lead in the 47th minute. The hosts looked to hang on for the win but Simon Gougnard’s strike in the 56th minute helped the Belgians secure a point.

India top Pool C with four points alongside Belgium who are in second place on goal difference with four points as well. With a point apiece to their name, Canada are in third while South Africa are at the bottom of the group on goal difference.