Honours even at stumps on tough first day

Pakistan bowlers fought back well in the final session of the first day’s play in the series-deciding third and final Test against New Zealand.

The first day was a typically topsy-turvy affair, with momentum shifting from one side to the other with every session.

New Zealand got off to a solid start and were 70-1 before leg-spinner Yasir Shah produced a flurry of wickets to reduce the visitors to 72-4.

A century stand between skipper Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling then settled the ship for New Zealand, but Pakistan managed to get their foot through the door when Hasan Ali dismissed Williamson for 89 with the score at 176.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif then dismissed the hard-hitting duo of Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee to ensure that there was no quick flurry of runs.

Both sides will feel satisfied with their day’s work. Pakistan will be hoping to make light work of New Zealand’s tail early on day two but will face a determined Watling that has faced a whopping 180 deliveries for his unbeaten 42.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the turn on offer for both Pakistan spinners and debutant off-spinner William Somerville — who was not out on 12 at stumps — will be licking his lips along with fellow Test rookie Ajaz Patel.