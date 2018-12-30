Hobart Hurricanes outperform Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers by six wickets in the Big Bash League in Launceston on Sunday.

Hurricanes won the toss and chose to field first.

The decision proved to be the right one as Scorchers posted just 107-8 in their 20 overs as the batting order showed little resistance to Hobart.

Ashton Agar made 32 runs off 37 balls with the help of two boundaries. Hilton Cartwright and Nathan Coulter-Nile scored 29 and 20 respectively.

Riley Meredith was the standout performer with the ball for Hurricanes as he finished with figures of 3-15 in four overs.

Hobart chased down the target of 108 runs in 17.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Alex Doolan played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs which included four boundaries.

D’Arcy Short made 34 runs off 33 deliveries, while skipper Matthew Wade scored 24 runs from 22 balls.

Meredith was named the man of the match for his bowling performance.