Hobart Hurricanes begin Big Bash campaign with win over Brisbane Heat

December 22, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Big Bash League/Twitter

Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat by 15 runs in their Big Bash League fixture in Carrara on Saturday.

The game was reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain before the start of the fixture.

Hobart, batting first, scored 159-6 as D’Arcy Short led the onslaught with his 67-run knock which included four boundaries and four maximums.

Ben McDermott scored 25 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes while George Bailey made 22 runs for the team which included three boundaries.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mark Steketee took two wickets each for the side.

Brisbane, in chase of 160 runs, were bowled out for 144 runs in 18.4 overs.

Ben Cutting top scored with 58 runs off 32 deliveries with two boundaries and five sixes to his name.

Max Bryant scored 30 runs from 15 balls with the help of two fours and two maximums while skipper Chris Lynn made 29 runs after hitting two boundaries and a six.

James Faulkner was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-25 in 3.4 overs. Jofra Archer, Johan Botha and Riley Meredith took two wickets each in the match.

Short was named the man-of-the-match for his performance.

 
 


