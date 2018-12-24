Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars in BBL

Melbourne Stars suffered their second straight defeat as they lost to hosts Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in their Big Bash League fixture in Hobart on Monday.

The Stars, being sent in to bat first, scored 155-5 in their 20 overs. Skipper Glenn Maxwell played a knock of 47 runs with the help of five maximums.

He was supported by Nick Larkin, who made 45 runs while Marcus Stoinis scored 22.

Jofra Archer claimed three wickets for Hobart.

It took the Hurricanes 18.4 overs to chase down the target of 156 for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Matthew Wade led from the front as he made 52 runs with the help of five boundaries and a maximum.

His opening partner, D’Arcy Short, made 34 runs while Ben McDermott remained unbeaten on 28.

Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed three wickets for the Melbourne side.

Short’s batting performance won him the man-of-the-match award.