Here are the rules of the ‘100-ball’ cricket format

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the rules for its upcoming “100-ball” format of cricket which will be played from 2020.

According to the rules of the format, the batsmen will have to change ends after every 10 deliveries. An over will consist of five to 10 balls and the bowler cannot bowl more than 20 deliveries in a match.

The idea was first proposed in April to attract new audiences to the sport.

A new structure for county competitions has also been devised by the ECB. It has planned the event as part of its five-year strategy for the growth of the sport.

“The strategy we have created will give the whole game clear priorities,” said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison. “The game has made huge progress this year, through collaboration, constructive debate and a volume of detailed discussion.

“The outcomes for all of this combined work are vital for the growth and sustainability of cricket, at all levels, in England and Wales.”