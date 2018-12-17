Hasan Sardar steps down as hockey team manager

Pakistan hockey team manager Hasan Sardar resigned from his post on Monday as the fallout from the Greenshirts’ dismal performance at the 2018 Hockey World Cup continues.

Sardar’s resignation comes days after head coach Tauqeer Dar and assistant Danish Kaleem had also stepped down.

The legendary striker urged the Pakistan Hockey Federation to improve the fitness of its players, adding that the side is not playing according to the global standards.

The former manager further requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on hockey.

Pakistan failed to register even a single win in the entire tournament, with their 1-1 draw against Malaysia being the highlight as they lost their other three games.

They managed to make it to the crossover stage only due to Malaysia having an even worse goal difference than them, but were eliminated in emphatic fashion by eventual runners-up Netherlands.

Former captains have criticised the management and the federation for the team’s poor showing in the tournament, adding that the players could not be blamed for poor preparation and planning.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formed an investigation committee to look into the reasons for the side’s defeat.