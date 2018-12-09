Hafeez reveals reason behind Test retirement

December 9, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has disclosed the reason behind his decision to retire from the longest format of the game.

“It has come to a point where I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve,” Hafees said in a function in Lahore. “I wanted to retire with respect. I was not playing to set any records”.

The batsman also said that he will focus on limited-overs cricket now, with the ICC World Cup taking place next year in England.

The 38-year-old went on to say that he wants to let younger place get their side if he feels he is no longer needed by the team.

Hafeez hung up his boots from Test cricket after the recently concluded three match series against New Zealand and has since been announced as the new captain of Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars.

 
 
 

See Also

England Lions beat Pakistan A to clinch T20 series

December 9, 2018 2:51 pm

Pakistan take on Netherlands in Hockey World Cup clash

December 9, 2018 1:20 pm

Hit me as hard as you can, she says

December 9, 2018 8:47 am

Inzamam blames batting unit for Abu Dhabi debacle

December 8, 2018 6:03 pm

Stokes fined but free to play for England after disciplinary hearing

December 8, 2018 4:35 pm

Arthur tells players to ‘toughen up’ in Test format

December 8, 2018 3:43 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.