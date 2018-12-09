Hafeez reveals reason behind Test retirement

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has disclosed the reason behind his decision to retire from the longest format of the game.

“It has come to a point where I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve,” Hafees said in a function in Lahore. “I wanted to retire with respect. I was not playing to set any records”.

The batsman also said that he will focus on limited-overs cricket now, with the ICC World Cup taking place next year in England.

The 38-year-old went on to say that he wants to let younger place get their side if he feels he is no longer needed by the team.

Hafeez hung up his boots from Test cricket after the recently concluded three match series against New Zealand and has since been announced as the new captain of Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars.