Germany beat Pakistan in Hockey World Cup 2018

Germany picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Pakistan in the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The only goal of the match was scored by Marco Miltkau in the 36th minute.

The German side hit eight shots compared to Pakistan’s three. The European side had a pass accuracy of 69.08 percent.

Germany enjoyed the possession for most parts of the game as well.

Netherlands hammered Malaysia by 7-0 in the first match of the day.

Netherlands top the Pool D with three points, while Germany is at second place with three points as well. Pakistan is placed at third place while Malaysia is at the bottom of the group standings.