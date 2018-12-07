Former WWE superstar passes away

Larry “The Axe” Hennig, father of WWE superstar Curtis Axel, has passed away at the age of 82.

He was suffering from a prolonged illness and kidney failure, the WWE reported.

Despite his career being cut short by injury, Larry’s son Curt Hennig and grandson Joseph Curtis Hennig and grand daughter Amy Hennig have all been wrestlers.

Curt Hennig had passed away in 2003 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Larry appeared on stage in the induction ceremony.

Larry had been a five-time tag team champion in the American Wrestling Association and was among the WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino’s challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Madison Square Garden.