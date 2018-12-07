Former WWE superstar passes away

December 7, 2018

Photo Courtesy: WWE

Larry “The Axe” Hennig, father of WWE superstar Curtis Axel, has passed away at the age of 82.

He was suffering from a prolonged illness and kidney failure, the WWE reported.

Despite his career being cut short by injury, Larry’s son Curt Hennig and grandson Joseph Curtis Hennig and grand daughter Amy Hennig have all been wrestlers.

Curt Hennig had passed away in 2003 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Larry appeared on stage in the induction ceremony.

Larry had been a five-time tag team champion in the American Wrestling Association and was among the WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino’s challengers for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Madison Square Garden.

 
 
 

See Also

Two matches announced for WWE TLC on Dec 16

December 1, 2018 1:33 pm

Stone Cold wants to fight these two superstars

November 29, 2018 5:52 pm

WWE Starrcade: Seth Rollins beats Dean Ambrose in cage match

November 26, 2018 3:52 pm

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair fined for attacking officials

November 23, 2018 4:12 pm

WWE superstar Braun Strowman to undergo elbow surgery

November 22, 2018 7:16 pm

Former WWE superstar injures fan during scuffle

November 22, 2018 2:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.