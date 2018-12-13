Former captains blame PHF for dismal World Cup

Pakistan’s dismal 2018 Hockey World Cup campaign ended with a humiliating 5-0 drubbing at Belgium’s hands as the Men in Green bowed out without winning a single game at the event, and former captains believe the blame lies squarely on the shoulder of the federation.

Former captains Muhammad Saqlain and Salman Akbar, while talking to SAMAA, criticised the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

“I don’t think Pakistan can recapture its glory days even in the coming 20 years,” said Saqlain. “The management must learn to accept defeat rather than sack senior players every single time.”

Salman also laid into the PHF. “This is a failure of the office and of their planning,” said Salman. “You can’t blame the players for not performing because they weren’t provided the conditions in which they could perform.”