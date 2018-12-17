Five policemen injured in Swiss football riots

December 17, 2018

Photo: AFP

Five police officers have been injured in Switzerland during a post-match riot involving supporters of rival football clubs that also caused “massive” property damage, police said Sunday.

The riot occurred late Saturday around the train station in the town of Thun in central Switzerland after a match that saw the local club beat GC Zurich 1-0, police in Bern canton said in a statement.

As officers were trying to separate fans to diffuse tensions, Zurich supporters began throwing stones and other objects, the statement further said.

In addition to the injured officers, another person had to be hospitalised following a fight at the station, police added.

The rioting caused damage to two public buses, the station and several surrounding buildings, with police estimating the cost at tens of thousands of Swiss francs (euros).

 
 

