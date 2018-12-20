FATA, Rawalpindi register wins in National T20 Cup

FATA picked up a narrow win over Islamabad and Peshawar lost to Rawalpindi in their National T20 Cup fixtures in Multan on Wednesday.

FATA beat Islamabad by three runs.

FATA, batting first, posted a total of 146-7 in their 20 overs. Kashif Bhatti was the top-scorer with a quickfire 34 runs off 12 balls, which included six boundaries and a six.

Samiullah made 29 runs off 31 balls with two boundaries and a six to his name. Adil Amin scored 27 runs off 26 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Ahmed Bashir was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad as he finished with figures of 2-18 in his three overs.

Islamabad were restricted to 143-8 in their 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed made 32 runs from 38 deliveries with a six to his name.

Rohail Nazir scored 27 runs from 23 balls after hitting three boundaries while skipper Imad Wasim made 24 runs with the help of two boundaries.

Mohammad Irfan was the standout performer with the ball for FATA as he picked up three wickets in the match.

In the second game, Rawalpindi picked up a four-wicket win over Peshawar.

Peshawar, being sent in to bat first, made 153-4 in 20 overs as Saad Ali played an unbeaten knock of 46 runs from 38 balls with four boundaries to his name.

He was supported by Nabi Gul who remained not out at 32 runs off 23 deliveries after hitting a boundary and two sixes while Fawad Khan made 30 runs with the help of two fours and two maximums.

Zahid Mansoor and Abdur Rehman picked up a wicket each for Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi side chased down the target of 154 runs in 19.4 overs. Mohammad Nawaz and Hammad Azam both remained unbeaten at 37.

Sami Aslam made 25 runs off 23 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Waqas Maqsood and Mohammad Mohsin took two wickets each.