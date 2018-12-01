Fakhar Zaman ruled out of first Test against South Africa

A knee injury has ruled out batsman Fakhar Zaman from the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Centurion starting December 26, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Zaman had complained to the physiotherapist about pain in his right knee after running out Australia’s Ben McDermott in the second Twenty20 International. He went on to play five more matches with the injury before deciding to take time off for rehabilitation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the left-arm opening batsman will be out of action for three to five months. He was dropped from the squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Related: Pakistan beat Australia to clinch Test series

Fakhar scored back to back half centuries on his Test debut in October. Pakistan went on to beat Australia by 373 runs.

The batsman will join the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for his rehabilitation. Pakistan will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.