England, France qualify for quarter-finals in Hockey World Cup

England defeated New Zealand while France edged past China in the crossover stage of the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

England eliminated New Zealand from the tournament by with a 2-0 over the Black Caps.

Will Calnan scored the opening goal in the 25th minute before Luke Taylor netted the second in the 44th minute.

Meanwhile, France picked up a 1-0 victory over China.

Timothee Clement scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.

England will play Argentina while Australia take on France in the quarter-finals on December 12.