Day two finishes with Test balanced on knife’s edge

Azhar Ali’s unbeaten half-century held Pakistan’s innings together in the all-important third and final Test against New Zealand as they finished the day on 139-3 in reply to New Zealand’s 274.

The 33-year-old Test veteran scored a circumspect 62 not out off 169 balls as the Test’s attritional theme continued into day two.

Boult had dismissed Pakistan’s openers cheaply either side of lunch before Azhar and Haris Sohail settled the ship with a 68-run stand. Sohail was dismissed fishing at one outside off to hand Tim Southee his first wicket.

Asad Shafiq joined Azhar out in the middle and Pakistan’s two most seasoned batsmen showed the value of experience as they put together an unbeaten 54-run stand to see the side through to stumps during a critical stage of the innings.

Earlier in the day, Bilal Asif picked up his second career five-wicket haul.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed would have been happy with his bowlers’ effort as they managed to restrict the Black Caps to 274, despite battling half-centuries from Kane Williamson (89 off 176 balls) and BJ Watling (77 off 250 balls).

New Zealand, though, also have reason to be pleased with their score on a pitch where run-getting has not been easy in the face of some very tight bowling from Pakistan.

As expected, off-spinner Bilal Asif and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were Pakistan’s chief destroyers as conditions offered uneven turn and bounce that kept the batsmen guessing. Asif finished with figured of 5-65, while Yasir claimed 3-75.