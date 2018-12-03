Cricketer Mohammad Asif, family injured in Lahore road accident

December 3, 2018

Fast-bowler Mohammad Asif was injured along with his wife and two daughters as their car bumped into a footpath in Lahore on early Monday.

The accident took place in Lahore’s Defence Phase One after Asif reportedly swerved onto the curb in order to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the other side.

The 35-year-old lost control of own vehicle and hit the sidewalk, resulting in all family members suffering minor head injuries.

Related: Mohammad Asif laments ‘double standards’ of selectors

Rescue teams rushed to the place of the accident and immediately moved the injured to a private hospital where they were given initial medical aid before being shifted to Service Hospital.

Asif and his family are out of danger but have been recommended CT scans by doctors.

 
 
 

See Also

Wasim Akram shares an adorable picture of daughter Aiyla

November 9, 2018 6:09 pm

Mohammad Asif laments ‘double standards’ of selectors

October 9, 2018 10:16 am

Cricket great Hayden fractures spine in surf accident

October 8, 2018 8:51 am

Bangladesh cricketer’s wife says he drove her out of the home over dowry

August 28, 2018 1:05 pm

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar passes away

August 16, 2018 11:44 am

Cricketer Junaid Khan has been blessed with a baby boy

August 12, 2018 2:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.