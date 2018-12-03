Cricketer Mohammad Asif, family injured in Lahore road accident

Fast-bowler Mohammad Asif was injured along with his wife and two daughters as their car bumped into a footpath in Lahore on early Monday.

The accident took place in Lahore’s Defence Phase One after Asif reportedly swerved onto the curb in order to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the other side.

The 35-year-old lost control of own vehicle and hit the sidewalk, resulting in all family members suffering minor head injuries.

Related: Mohammad Asif laments ‘double standards’ of selectors

Rescue teams rushed to the place of the accident and immediately moved the injured to a private hospital where they were given initial medical aid before being shifted to Service Hospital.

Asif and his family are out of danger but have been recommended CT scans by doctors.