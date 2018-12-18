Boxer Nadir Baloch knocks out Afghan opponent in first round

December 18, 2018




Pakistan's Nadir Baloch knocked out his Afghan opponent in the first round of their fight in Haripur on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's Samiullah had no reply to the Karachi-born boxer's speed and agility, and suffered a comprehsive defeat in the bout.

He extended his unbeaten run to six fights in the international circuit.

The fighter from Karachi will fight an opponent from Thailand for the World Boxing Council (WBC) championship in February next year.

Baloch has said that it is impossible to train for professional fights without sponsors.
 
 


