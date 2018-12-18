Blasters beat Challengers in women’s one-day tournament

PCB Blasters picked up a comprehensive 66-run victory over PCB Challengers in the Triangular One Day Women Cricket Tournament taking place in Karachi on Monday.

PCB Blasters won the toss and chose to bat.

Javeria Rauf and Iram Javed scored half-centuries as the side scored 237-5 in their 50 overs.

Javed was the top-scorer for her side as she made 77 runs 113 balls with six boundaries and three maximums. Rauf scored 74 runs off 105 deliveries after hitting eight boundaries.

Kainat Imtiaz and Anam Amin bagged a wicket each for Challengers.

In reply, the Challengers were bowled out for just 171 runs in 47.1 overs. Nahida Khan was the top-scorer with her 66 runs coming from 112 balls as she hit four boundaries along the way.

Kainat Imtiaz scored 27 runs from 34 balls after hitting four fours as well.

Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Ramin Shamim each took two wickets to help guide their side to a comfortable win.