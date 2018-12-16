Belgium upset Netherlands to win Hockey World Cup

Belgium defeated Netherlands in a penalty shootout to win the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Despite the two sides’ attacking play, neither of the two European teams managed to gain the upper hand in the four quarters of the fixture.

Netherlands had the ball possession for most part of the game and the side had seven shots compared to Belgium’s four.

The drama unfolded when the game went to penalty shootout.

Mirco Pruijser missed the target for Netherlands but Arthur van Doren also failed to score.

Jonas de Geus converted his penalty into a goal but Felix Denayer also could not score in the shootouts.

This went from bad to worse for the Dutch as Seve van Ass and Thijs van Dam missed consecutive penalties while Florent van Aubel and Victor Wegnez managed to score.

Jeroen Hertzberger also missed for Netherlands. Arthur de Slooven scored the winner but his winner was turned down as the video referral showed the ball came off his foot.

Jeroen Hertzberger managed to score on his second penalty but Florent van Aubel finished the game by scoring the third and final penalty for his side.